AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G Interview:  Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

A&G Interview:  Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Posted: Updated:

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn joins Armstrong & Getty for a candid interview regarding the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Stephon Clark.

Listen to the complete interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23247.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.