A&G Episode 23: The Perfect Driver License Photo

A California state legislator wants to give people the option of re-taking the dreaded driver license photo - for a fee.  

Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty demonstrate in the video below why this is just a government ploy to remove money from our pockets.  

And you'll still end up with another crummy photo!

