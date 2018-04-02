Legal expert tells Armstrong & Getty, Clark autopsy results not unusual

The doctor who performed a second autopsy on the body of Stephon Clark confirmed that Clark was shot eight times.

Dr. Bennet Omalu said six of those shots were in the back.

Clark was shot by police earlier this month while they were answering a call about someone breaking car windows.

To further discuss the autopsy results, Armstrong & Getty spoke to legal expert, Ed Obayashi.

The current deputy sheriff/legal advisor for Plumas County, Mr. Obayashi is an expert in officer involved shooting investigations. He says that based on his observations, there is nothing unusual with the findings of the Omalu autopsy.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23275.mp3

