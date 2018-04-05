AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - National Guard sent to the border

National Guard sent to the border

Posted: Updated:

It’s official. President Trump is authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration, contending that the situation had reached a "point of crisis." 

The declaration said, the security of the U.S. is "imperiled by a drastic surge of illegal activity on the southern border."  

Armstrong & Getty's Marshall Phillips has the details:

  • Armstrong & GettyMore>>

  • Our Policy on "Stupid Angry Cowards"

    Our Policy on "Stupid Angry Cowards"

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:14 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:14:41 GMT

    Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms. 

    More >>

    Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms. 

    More >>

  • National Guard sent to the border

    National Guard sent to the border

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:06 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:06:46 GMT

    It’s official. President Trump is authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration, contending that the situation had reached a "point of crisis." 

    More >>

    It’s official. President Trump is authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration, contending that the situation had reached a "point of crisis." 

    More >>

  • Legal expert tells Armstrong & Getty, Clark autopsy results not unusual

    Legal expert tells Armstrong & Getty, Clark autopsy results not unusual

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:00:28 GMT

    The doctor who performed a second autopsy on the body of Stephon Clark confirmed that Clark was shot eight times. To further discuss the autopsy results, Armstrong & Getty spoke to legal expert, Ed Obayashi.   

    More >>

    The doctor who performed a second autopsy on the body of Stephon Clark confirmed that Clark was shot eight times. To further discuss the autopsy results, Armstrong & Getty spoke to legal expert, Ed Obayashi.   

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.