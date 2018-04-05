Our Policy on "Stupid Angry Cowards"

Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms.

All too often, members of the media are quick to portray the killers in a manner that glamorizes their existence. The A&G policy was put into place in an effort to counter that effect.

The killers are simply referred to as, "stupid, angry cowards."



The recent shooting that took place at YouTube called the policy into question. Here's how it was handled.