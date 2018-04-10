Facebook in damage control mode

[Above: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)]
Facebook was in full damage control mode, in advance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days of congressional testimony this week.
87 million Facebook users may have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica and to help combat negative PR, Facebook enlisted their COO to handle the media. So, how'd it go?
Jack & Joe provide their review of her efforts:
In light of Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Mozilla's chief marketing officer joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's wrong with the internet--and why he has hope for the future.
Going after the left, the right and the center in a balanced way. Jens Erik Gould of The Knife Media joined Armstrong & Getty for a new weekly feature on media bias.
Indio Police have been using Amnesty Cans in an effort to keep drugs out of The Coachella Music Festival.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty ponder the likelihood of festival goers actually using the box.
President Trump is fuming on Twitter Tuesday morning after the FBI carried out raids targeting his personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Facebook was in full damage control mode, in advance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days of congressional testimony this week.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms.
It's official. President Trump is authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration, contending that the situation had reached a "point of crisis."
The doctor who performed a second autopsy on the body of Stephon Clark confirmed that Clark was shot eight times. To further discuss the autopsy results, Armstrong & Getty spoke to legal expert, Ed Obayashi.
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn joins Armstrong & Getty for a candid interview regarding the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Stephon Clark. Listen to the complete interview below: http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23247.mp3
A California state legislator wants to give people the option of re-taking the dreaded driver license photo - for a fee.
