Facebook in damage control mode

[Above: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 9, 2018, to meet with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)]

Facebook was in full damage control mode, in advance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days of congressional testimony this week.

87 million Facebook users may have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica and to help combat negative PR, Facebook enlisted their COO to handle the media. So, how'd it go?

Jack & Joe provide their review of her efforts: