Political reporter Sarah Westwood comments on Cohen raid, as Trump fumes

President Trump is fuming on Twitter Tuesday morning after the FBI carried out raids targeting his personal attorney Michael Cohen.
Authorities raided Cohen's office, hotel room and home following a tip from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigators. Trump tweeted this morning saying Attorney-client privilege is dead, and wrote in all caps "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!"
Washington Examiner political reporter Sarah Westwood joined Armstrong & Getty to discuss the details of the raid:
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23341.mp3
