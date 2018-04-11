AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G Interview: Mozilla's Kaykas-Wolff on fixing the web

In light of Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Mozilla's chief marketing officer joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's wrong with the internet--and why he has hope for the future. 

Jascha Kaykas-Wolff tells Jack & Joe that the issues faced today by Facebook run much deeper than that singular company's short comings.  

He says the problem is: the web is a generally an unhealthy place.  He says that Facebook in particular is lead by a desire to grow profits, as opposed to maintaining the health of its community. 

Listen to the Armstrong & Getty interview below to hear Jascha explain why tech companies have an obligation to help consumers better understand how their personal data is being used.

