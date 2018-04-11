A&G Interview: The Knife Media examines media bias

Going after the left, the right and the center in a balanced way.
Jens Erik Gould of The Knife Media joined Armstrong & Getty for a new weekly feature on media bias.
Listen to the interview below.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23357.mp3
In light of Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Mozilla's chief marketing officer joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's wrong with the internet--and why he has hope for the future.More >>
Going after the left, the right and the center in a balanced way. Jens Erik Gould of The Knife Media joined Armstrong & Getty for a new weekly feature on media bias.More >>
Indio Police have been using Amnesty Cans in an effort to keep drugs out of The Coachella Music Festival.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty ponder the likelihood of festival goers actually using the box.More >>
President Trump is fuming on Twitter Tuesday morning after the FBI carried out raids targeting his personal attorney Michael Cohen.More >>
Facebook was in full damage control mode, in advance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days of congressional testimony this week.More >>
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms.More >>
It’s official. President Trump is authorizing the deployment of National Guard troops to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration, contending that the situation had reached a "point of crisis."More >>
The doctor who performed a second autopsy on the body of Stephon Clark confirmed that Clark was shot eight times. To further discuss the autopsy results, Armstrong & Getty spoke to legal expert, Ed Obayashi.More >>
Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn joins Armstrong & Getty for a candid interview regarding the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Stephon Clark. Listen to the complete interview below: http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23247.mp3More >>
A California state legislator wants to give people the option of re-taking the dreaded driver license photo - for a fee.More >>
