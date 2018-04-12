AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G Interview: John Cogan on Plundering the US Treasury

A&G Interview: John Cogan on Plundering the US Treasury

John Cogan is an author (High Cost of Good Intentions), a Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution, and a faculty member in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University.

He joined Jack & Joe to talk about the problem with our Federal budget deficits and why our government needs to get entitlement spending under control.  

Listen to the interview below.

Part 1: 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23370.mp3

Part 2: 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23371.mp3

    John Cogan is an author (High Cost of Good Intentions), a Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution, and a faculty member in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University. He joined Jack & Joe to about the problem with our Federal budget deficits and why our government needs to get entitlement spending under control. 

