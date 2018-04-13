A&G/The Knife Media: Slammed, Scolds, Hammers, Scorns

Jens Erik Gould joins Armstrong & Getty every Friday to examine the media's coverage of the week's news.More >>
John Cogan is an author (High Cost of Good Intentions), a Senior Fellow at The Hoover Institution, and a faculty member in the Public Policy Program at Stanford University. He joined Jack & Joe to about the problem with our Federal budget deficits and why our government needs to get entitlement spending under control.More >>
SLC's Social Ax earned some unnecessary attention from officials in Utah, who were overly concerned about how the bar's owners would manage their axes.
Warning to bowling alleys--you're next!More >>
Going after the left, the right and the center in a balanced way. Jens Erik Gould of The Knife Media joined Armstrong & Getty for a new weekly feature on media bias.More >>
Cardi B has learned what it means to be financially successful.
The former reality show star/stripper pop singer is now awash in cash, but tax bill has left her feeling like a pauper.
Says Cardi B to Uncle Sam, "I want to know what you're doing with my f------- money."
Jack & Joe say--she may be a new American Hero!More >>
In light of Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony, Mozilla's chief marketing officer joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's wrong with the internet--and why he has hope for the future.More >>
Indio Police have been using Amnesty Cans in an effort to keep drugs out of The Coachella Music Festival.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty ponder the likelihood of festival goers actually using the box.More >>
President Trump is fuming on Twitter Tuesday morning after the FBI carried out raids targeting his personal attorney Michael Cohen.More >>
Facebook was in full damage control mode, in advance of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's two days of congressional testimony this week.More >>
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty have maintained a long-standing policy in regards to those responsible for mass shootings. These individuals are never referred to by name, nor are photos or images of the shooters promoted on the various A&G platforms.More >>
