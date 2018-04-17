Does Comey's story have legs? A&G talk to WaPo's Matt Zapotosky

Former FBI director James Comey ran down President Trump during his first televised interview since being fired.

In response, President Trump has accused Comey of lying under oath, being disgruntled and, in his words - committing "many crimes."



Comey's new book, "A Higher Loyalty," is set for release this week.

Joining A&G to discuss the matter, Washington Post National Security Reporter Matt Zapotosky.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23407.mp3

