Trump & Kim Jung Un - No Playbook, Major Risk, Major Reward

In a major breakthrough, President Donald Trump confirmed that his CIA Director met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week in anticipation of their potential summit

In a tweet, the President posted, "Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea".

The highly unusual visit came as the U.S. and North Korea get ready for a meeting between President Trump and Kim within the next couple of months.

The Washington Post first reported Pompeo's trip to North Korea took place over Easter weekend, soon after Pompeo was nominated to be the new secretary of state.

President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War at their summit next week. But no such deal will be made without the involvement of the other countries that fought the 1950-53 war, and especially the United States. The reason--South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting.

A senior South Korean official says the Koreas plan to use their summit to discuss ending military hostilities.

Foreign Policy expert Michael Auslin (The Hoover Institution) joined Armstrong & Getty to discuss the perils faced by the Trump Administration as it preps for the summit between the two leaders.

