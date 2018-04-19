AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Should THIS Teacher Be Winning An Award?

By Miles Himmel, The Mike Slater Show
On August 3, 2016 Eileen Sofa's son was in summer school at Lincoln High School. Sofa's son, 17, has cerebral palsy and requires a tube in his head so fluid can escape. He is unable to speak more than a few words and requires a faculty member to take him to the restroom.

On August 3rd, Sofa's son was given keys to use the restroom but instead, a boy with a long history of violent and sexual offenses escorted him to the restroom. Sofa's son was then allegedly sexually assaulted in the restroom by the student.

Jamie Guevara, the teacher responsible for Eileen Sofa's son when the assault happened and who failed to properly follow protocol, was then given the information. Law enforcement was notified about the incident, but later determined there wasn't enough evidence.

Today, AM 760 was informed that the same teacher, Jamie Guevara, is being honored with the iHeartRadio/KGTV 10 News March classroom hero award.

Nicole Stewart, former Vice Principal at Lincoln High School and an advocate for Sofa's son, joined AM 760's Miles Himmel to talk about the story.

