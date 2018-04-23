AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Pollen War, The Jack-pocalypse

Pollen War, The Jack-pocalypse

Jack Armstrong has officially declared war against pollen, basically initiating a scorched earth policy.  

Forget Earth Day - trees and plants be damned in this epic battle between those who want to breathe, those who want to live without a constant headache and those who no longer want "big tissue" to control their lives!

OK, it's not quite that dire ... but it sure does feel like it sometimes! Brother and sisters in allergy UNITE! 

