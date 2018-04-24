Crossroads Of The West Gun Show May 19-20, 2018

Crossroads of the West Gun Show is THIS WEEKEND at the Del Mar Fairgrounds!

Print your discount coupon to Crossroads of the West Gun Show and show it at the box office.

America’s largest producer of gun shows, Crossroads of the West, returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. It’s America’s premiere gun show. Get great deals on guns, ammo, scopes, accessories and more. Some at wholesale prices. Plus jewelry, gift ideas and door prizes. You can buy, sell, and trade at all Crossroads Gun Shows. Crossroads of the West Gun Show THIS WEEKEND!

When: Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.