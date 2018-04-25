L.A. Times columnist Jonah Goldberg: "We're wallowing in resentm - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

L.A. Times columnist Jonah Goldberg: "We're wallowing in resentment and ingratitude"

An Armstrong & Getty favorite, Los Angeles Times columnist Jonah Goldberg joined Jack & Joe to talk about his new book.

In “Suicide of the West,” Goldberg details his thoughts regarding the path we're on as a society; one that, he says, is too focused on our failings while diminishing our greatest achievements.  

Listen to the interview below.

Part 1: 

Part 2: 

