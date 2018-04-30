White House Correspondents' Dinner: Establishment Embarrassment?

The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner took place last weekend and, once again, there's plenty of hoopla about an event that's meant as a scholarship fundraiser.

Over the years though, the annual dinner has managed to become an all-too-honest display of the too-cozy relationship between the members of the beltway journalistic community and the politicians they aim to cover every day.

President Trump bailed on the event for a campaign rally in Washington Township, Michigan. But, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was there to experience the full-thrust of the Michelle Wolf-roast, in which the comic took shots the WH press secretary.

Some say Wolf's jabs were far too harsh, while others have come to Wolf's defense.

Jack & Joe talked about the event during Marshall's Phillips' newscast (special thanks to Positive Sean for the comedy assist).

Is is time for the organizers to kill the event?

RELATED COVERAGE