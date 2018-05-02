Mayor Kevin Faulconer visits The Mark Larson Show

Mayors don’t normally make house calls to radio stations, but Mayor Kevin Faulconer made time for AM 760’s Mark Larson.

The two discussed numerous topics including, but not limited to, the following:

The homelessness crisis in working with The Alpha Project, both in downtown and by the San Diego River

The mayor’s new budget proposal and where the money is going to be spent

How San Diego’s involvement with the caravan of Central American migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border will be going forward

Alternate and environment-friendly modes of transportation, and why California won’t get rid of all cars

What could become of the initiatives involving the land upon which SDCCU Stadium (formerly Qualcomm Stadium) sits.

Click on the audio file to listen to the entire interview.