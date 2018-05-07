Mueller Vs. Stormy: The Mainstream is Missing The Important Story

While the world obsesses over the lurid details of the Stormy Daniels saga, it's important to remember that there's an investigation being conducted involving the President of The United States.

To not talk about that is just stupid.

To that end, Armstrong & Getty called up on Adam J. White, research fellow at the Hoover Institution, as well as the Director of the Center for the Administrative State at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law.

Mr. White joined the Armstrong & Getty to talk about his concerns for President Trump during the investigation, stating that more than a year ago he suggested that the Trump Administration should have directly and aggressively addressed the allegations of the (then) Comey investigation. White wrote that failure to do so would put the Trump domestic policy agenda at great risk, undermining his presidency.

Listen to the entire A&G Interview with Adam White below and make sure to read his article from the City Journal here.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23573.mp3