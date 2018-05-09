Miles Himmel and Honor Flight San Diego head to Washington D.C.

AM 760's Miles Himmel had the tremendous honor of joining dozens of our nation's veterans and their families on a pilgrimage to Washington D.C. recently, and shares what he took away from this incredible experience right here.

There are moments in everyone's life where they look around in amazement and say 'What am I doing here?'

This past weekend was one of those for me. I had the privilege of going with Honor Flight San Diego and take 80 veterans back to their memorials in Washington D.C. There were over 50 World War II veterans, many who had never seen their memorial.

All weekend long, I listened to amazing stories from these vets, who were reunited together again. There were many tears, many smiles and most importantly, many memories that were shared.

I wanted to show you a few of them from my journey.