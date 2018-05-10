AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Safe Money Radio

David Katz
KATZ  CAPITAL  MANAGEMENT
10014  PASEO  MONTRIL Suite  111
San  Diego,  CA  92129
(858) 240-0008
www.katzcapitalmanagement.com
katzmeow66@hotmail.com

Show Info: David  Katz, is president and founder of  Katz Capital Management, one of the nation’s premier  financial services companies. His unique planning techniques have enabled him to educate hundreds of clients over the last 19 years.

Focusing on the universe of conservative investment options, David aims to customize an investment strategy that is capable of delivering solid rates of returns for each individual or family he works with.   His passion is to educate the public on financial mistakes that many stock brokers convince the public to make with their money.

Katz Capital Management serves clients in the greater San Diego area. David holds both a life and health insurance license in California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They offer retirement income and wealth accumulation strategies, asset protection, life insurance, long term care options, IRA, 403B and 401k rollovers.

How I Help My Clients

  • Retirement  Planning – Money Traps Retirees Should Avoid To Improve Their Financial Health.
  • Tax Reduction Strategies – Learn How To Greatly Reduce Taxes And Keep More Of Your Own Money And Give Less of it to Uncle Sam.
  • Social Security Taxation – How To Reduce Or Eliminate The Tax On Your Social Security Benefits.
  • 401 K And IRA Rollovers – Learn The Best Way To Safely Rollover Your Retirement Accounts.
     

Podcast

