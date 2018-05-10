Politics - More Swampy Than We Think

Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, found yet another reason to appear on at least 49 different TV talk shows within the past 24 hours.

Avenatti says he has proof that a Russian oligarch paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The New York Times broke the story about Cohen's business ties - some of which with major US companies.

The Washington Post's Rosalind Helderman joined Jack & Joe to make sense of Cohen's many tentacles into the world of President Trump. Helderman provided A&G with some details about Cohen's "Essential Consultants" and the companies who paid him for a variety of services.

Listen to their discussion below...and "welcome to the swamp":

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23609.mp3