Gaspar attends Trump's California Sanctuary City Forum

President Trump held a forum at The White House to discuss the sanctuary state law (aka California Values Act).

Trump Administration officials Thomas Homan (ICE), Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined a number of officials from around the state, including San Diego County Supervisor, Kristin Gaspar.

Supervisor Gaspar called in from Washington DC to talk about the forum, as well as to share her first impression of President Trump.