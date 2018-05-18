Tacos and Talk with your favorite AM 760 Personalities on June 19, 2018!

Tacos and Talk with your favorite AM 760 Personalities!

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 25th at 10AM!

Here's more detail:

WHEN: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

WHERE: California Center for the Arts, Escondido 340 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025

TIME: 5:30pm - 8:30pm

HOSTS: Armstrong & Getty, Mark Larson, Mike Slater and Brett Winterble

TICKET INCLUDES: Taco Bar (opens at 5:30pm while supplies last) and ticket to Taco Tuesday Town Hall

It’s AM 760's 2nd Taco Tuesday Town Hall!

Tacos & Talk with Armstrong & Getty, Mark Larson, Mike Slater and Brett Winterble will be held Tuesday, June 19 at California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Eat a taco with your favorite talk show (taco bar opens at 5:30pm whiles supplies last) then listen to them talk town hall style at 7:00 p.m.

Presented by West Automotive Group and San Diego's Talk & Breaking News AM 760.