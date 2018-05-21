Jordan Beane talks about running for City Council in District 2

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Miles Himmel was joined by Jordan Beane who is running for City Council in District 2.

Jordan spent 10 years working in the sports world, specifically, for the San Diego Chargers. He decided to stay in San Diego when the team relocated to Los Angeles.

Listen to Jordan speak with Miles on how he has engaged in the political process and the issues he is taking on for District 2.

www.jordanbeane.com