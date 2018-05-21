AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Jordan Beane talks about running for City Council in District 2

Jordan Beane talks about running for City Council in District 2

Miles Himmel was joined by Jordan Beane who is running for City Council in District 2.

Jordan spent 10 years working in the sports world, specifically, for the San Diego Chargers. He decided to stay in San Diego when the team relocated to Los Angeles.

Listen to Jordan speak with Miles on how he has engaged in the political process and the issues he is taking on for District 2.

www.jordanbeane.com

