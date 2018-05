Miles Himmel was joined by Bill Wells, Mayor of El Cajon to talk about the problems with Prop 47. Prop 47 reduces the penalties for some nonviolent crimes. It re-categorizes nonviolent offenses like shoplifting as misdemeanors instead of felonies. Prop 47 imposes lighter penalties for thefts of items worth less than $950. CBS News 8 reported on business owners' frustrations with the new law.

For more on Mayor Bill Wells visit his website at www.wellsforcongress.com.

