Candidate for County Supervisor, Jim Desmond, talks to Mike Slater

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

The current Mayor of San Marcos and candidate for San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about his candidacy.

Desmond and Slater spoke about traffic and housing in the North County.

Jim Desmond is running to replace Bill Horn who's termed out.

www.desmondforsupervisor.com