AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Candidate for County Supervisor, Jim Desmond, talks to Mike Slat

Candidate for County Supervisor, Jim Desmond, talks to Mike Slater

Posted: Updated:

The current Mayor of San Marcos and candidate for San Diego County Supervisor, Jim Desmond joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about his candidacy.

Desmond and Slater spoke about traffic and housing in the North County.

Jim Desmond is running to replace Bill Horn who's termed out.

www.desmondforsupervisor.com

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.