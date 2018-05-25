Little fixes that make a big difference when selling your home

This is sponsored content and was provided by Dan Beer.

“How much is my house worth?” is the most common question I’m asked by homeowners. Second most common? “What should I do to the house to get it ready to sell?”

Most home sellers understand that to get the most money possible for their homes requires making the fixes and upgrades that buyers expect. And, they are correct. But, that actually isn’t the biggest factor in getting top dollar for your home. The biggest price influencer isn’t even an upgrade at all.

Perception is everything

For most homebuyers, the decision on whether or not to buy a particular home is largely based on emotion. Particular smells, colors, sounds — the buyer might not be fully aware of these things, but they can have a big influence. Perception is everything in home sales. So, the way in which a home is presented to potential buyers is one of the most powerful price influencers.

Presentation starts with a thorough cleaning, inside and out. Potential buyers will notice, so you can star with a deep clean of the home. You can also hire professionals to do this.

The most critical thing you can do to get top dollar for your home is staging. And, yes, staging does work. On average, staged homes sell for 6 to 10 percent more than homes that aren’t staged. That’s a massive gain and a lot more money in your pocket. The next step is to hire a photographer to shoot the property. Why? When your agent posts your home on the MLS and other property sites, each viewer will see the best version of your home possible. More online view equals a great turn out at open houses.

The goal is to make the home appear light and bright, roomy and ready to move into. You will have a bigger turnout if you make the home appealing to a broad audience. Don’t neglect storage areas, such as closets and pantries – these are hot buttons for many buyers. You can clear out oversized items and then organize what’s left to give the appearance of having extra room.But don’t make any repairs or enhancements unless they will directly affect the sales price of the home. I’m happy to help you with this.

Once your home is on the market, you have only one chance to make a good impression. Let’s make sure it’s the best one possible.

Deferred maintenance

If you’ve neglected maintaining the home over the years, the buyer will mentally deduct the value from the home. Cracked window glass may have been easy for you to live with, but a potential buyer will take note of it. The same goes for dirty baseboards, dripping faucets, broken light fixtures, ratty carpeting and chipped paint.

You may not think much of it, but typically, potential buyers tend to overestimate how much it will cost to make the necessary repairs or upgrades they are looking for.

Take care of any deferred maintenance issues in the home to help ensure you get the most money possible when you sell. Tasks to consider include:

Cleaning up the landscaping

Power washing the exterior of the home and driveways

Painting the front door and the home’s trim

Painting interior walls and baseboards

Replacing or repairing anything that is torn, broken or inoperable

If you have any questions on how to get top dollar for your home, feel free to reach out to me.