Miles Himmel was joined by Morgan Murtaugh the youngest person running for Congress. Morgan is running in the 53rd district, trying to oust Democrat, Susan Davis. She has been endorsed by San Diego County Republican Party, Rep. Darrell Issa (CA-49), Carl DeMaio, Host, The DeMaio Report, and more.

"I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you because if elected, I'll be sent to Washington to represent you and nothing else." - Murtaugh

Twitter | Facebook