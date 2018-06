The gubernatorial primary in California has whittled down from 27 candidates to two who will battle come November. Incumbent Jerry Brown will either be succeeded by Democrat front-runner, and current Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, and Republican John Cox.



John Cox joined AM 760’s Mark Larson to express his gratitude to the voters who launched him into the general election, and what he plans to do to upset the golden boy 5 months from now.