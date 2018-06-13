AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Larson's interview with recently pardoned, Dinesh D'Souza

Dinesh D’Souza was pardoned last week by President Trump. He pleaded guilty back in 2014 to exceeding the legal amount of campaign contributions. D’Souza was held in a halfway house for 8 months following his plea.

Mark Larson chatted with the recently pardoned conservative pundit on not only his pardon but also the recent decisions coming down from the Supreme Court.

