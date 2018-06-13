Singapore Summit.  Victory or Giveaway?

President Trump concluded his historic summit with Kim Jung Un in record time.

The two world leaders met to create a framework for further discussions aimed at eliminating North Korea's nuclear program, as well as creating peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Ian Bremmer joined Armstrong & Getty to dissect the summit, telling Jack & Joe that the outcome of the initial meeting was good for Kim, good for China--and possibly great for all of humanity.

Mr. Bremmer further discusses the questions of whether President Trump's efforts will lead to the successful dismantling of North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

Or, will the summit prove to be a bust and a set back for the United States and our allies?

Listen to the full interview below: