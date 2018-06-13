Dennis Rodman, The Hero of the Singapore Summit

President Trump is back from his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While the jury is out regarding what President Trump accomplished, there's a singular figure who's efforts to improve diplomacy between The United States and North Korea is being widely uncredited.

That individual is former NBA great and worldwide basketball ambassador--Dennis Rodman.

Joe Getty says, history will look favorably upon The Worm! After all, would the summit have taken place without Mr. Rodman's unheralded basketball diplomacy?