The homelessness crisis in San Diego reached epidemic levels in recent months. With the help of Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other city officials and organizations, The Alpha Project has taken the torch and led the way to help curb homelessness.

AM 760’s Mark Larson checked in with Bob McElroy – CEO of The Alpha Project – not only on how things are going downtown and across the city, but also on the opening of a new homeless shelter facility in Sherman Heights.

