Larson's interview with former Department of Labor secretary nominee, Andrew Puzder

The release of the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton email scandal has raised many eyebrows. Many wonder why former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t fired earlier as well as many other topics including how former agent Peter Strzok could’ve been complicit in getting Donald Trump elected president.

AM 760’s Mark Larson chatted with former Department of Labor secretary nominee (under President Trump) Andrew Puzder (former CEO of Carl’s Jr. & Hardees) on these stories as well as the newly-detained Paul Manafort prior to the start of his trial.”