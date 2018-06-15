Former US Attorney Gen. Ed Meese on the release of the Inspector General’s report

The release of the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton email scandal has raised many eyebrows. Many wonder why former FBI Director James Comey wasn’t fired earlier as well as many other topics including how former agent Peter Strzok could’ve been complicit in getting Donald Trump elected president.

AM 760’s Mark Larson chatted with former United States Attorney General Ed Meese (under President Reagan) on the newly-detained Paul Manafort and what he could be facing as he heads to trial on indictments handed down by the Department of Justice.