Armstrong & Getty Must Hear: Immigration Policy Explained

The Trump Administration's zero-tolerance border policy was the weekend's big story. 

At issue is the enforcement of existing laws that require individuals who are apprehended as they enter the country illegally be sent to criminal prosecution. Children accompanying those individuals must be sent to Health and Human Services--thus the separation.  

As is now the norm, the spin and the sensationalism behind most of the media coverage of the story leaves one with the impression that our government is mistreating and abusing children, causing what Joe Getty referred to as "a swirling maelstrom of half truth".  

In an effort to help all of us understand the reasoning behind the policy, Jack & Joe were joined by Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy The Center for Immigration Studies.  

Read more about Mr. Arthur's perspective on issue via the CIS website

Listen to the entire interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23904.mp3

