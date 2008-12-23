AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - AM 760 Program Schedule

MONDAY - FRIDAY
TIME HOST
12am to 3am Red Eye Radio  
3am to 5am America's Morning News
5am to 10am Armstrong & Getty
10am to 12pm The Mark Larson Show
12pm to 3pm The Mike Slater Show
3pm to 7pm The Brett Winterble Show
7pm to 10pm The Mark Levin Show
10pm to 12am Red Eye Radio  

SATURDAY
TIME HOST
12am to 4am Red Eye Radio
4am K&O Broadcasting
4:30am-6am Advoke Media – Purity Products
6am to 7am Garden Talk
7am to 8am Auto Talk
8am to 9am Smart Investing with Brent Wilsey
9am to 10am Computer Talk
10am to 12pm Your Money, Your Wealth 
12pm-1pm Money Made Easy with the Duncan Brothers
1pm-2pm Power Trading Radio/Online Trading Academy
2pm to 3pm Safe Money Radio
3pm to 4pm Power Trading Radio/Online Trading Academy
4pm to 5pm My Guy Heating & Air
5pm to 6pm Real Estate Today
6pm to 7pm Financial Detox With Jason Labrum
7pm to 8pm It's Your Money & Your Life
8pm to 12am Hollywood 360

SUNDAY
TIME HOST
12am to 4am Red Eye Radio
4am to 7am Advoke Media – Purity Products
7am to 8am The New American Funding Show
8am to 9am Retire Right with Epstein and White
9am to 10am The Retirement Architect with David Reyes
10am to 11am America's Wealth Management Show
11am to 12pm My Guy Heating & Air
12pm to 1pm Hero's Talk Radio – Freedom Financial Network
1pm to 2pm Clark Howard
2pm to 3pm Clark Howard
3pm to 4pm Online Trading Academy
4pm to 5pm Clark Howard
5pm to 6pm Smart Investing with Brent Wilsey
6pm to 7pm Clark Howard
7pm to 8pm 60 Minutes
8pm to 10pm Clark Howard
10pm to 11pm Imagination Theater
11pm to 12am Twilight Zone

