Get ready to bid adieu to awards show season. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 9, closing out another season of TV and movie awards and honors following the Emmys, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Sports Betting Dime is tracking which films and actors critics have been eyeing all year and analyzed who has the best odds of taking home an Oscar. There's still time to fill out your Oscars ballot or make last-minute edits if you've already made one. These are the nominees that have the best odds of leaving the Oscars with a golden statuette:

Best Picture

Nominees: "For vs. Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood," "Parasite"

Best odds: "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood"

Worst odds: "Ford vs. Ferrari"

Sports Betting Dime has "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" coming in at +125 odds. Tarantino has never won a Best Picture Oscar.

"1917" and "Parasite" are also notable contenders. If "Parasite" wins, it would be the first foreign film to win Best Picture. It's also nominated for the Foreign Film category, and it would be a historic win if the film got both nods.

"1917" has been critically acclaimed and won the Golden Globe nod for Drama Motion Picture, so it could also be a contender.

Actor in a Leading Role

Nominees: Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"; Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Upon a Time...In Hollywood"; Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"; Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"; Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Odds: Joaquin Phoenix

Worst Odds: Jonathan Pryce

Phoenix has swept the board this year with Best Actor wins for his "Joker" role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. It's his fourth Oscar nomination and third for best actor. Many thought he would win for his portrayal of Johnny Cash in "Walk the Line," but this may be his chance for his first Academy Award.

Actress in a Leading Role

Nominees: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"; Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"'; Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"; Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"; Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Odds: Renee Zellweger

Worst Odds: Saoirse Ronan

Zellweger won the BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG award for her role in "Judy," making her just as likely to win the Lead Actress nod as Phoenix is for the Lead Actor award.

Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominated: Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"; Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"; Al Pacino, "The Irishman"; Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"; Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Best Odds: Brad Pitt

Worst Odds: Anthony Hopkins

The supporting actor category is stacked this year, but much like Phoenix and Zellweger, Pitt has been swept the board for this category.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominated for: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"; Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"; Florence Pugh, "Little Women"; Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best Odds: Laura Dern

Worst Odds: Kathy Bates

Johansson is having a great awards season, with nominations in both the lead actress and supporting actress categories. However, her "Marriage Story" Laura Dern shined in her role.

Directing

Nominees: "The Irishman" - Martin Scorcese, "Joker" - Todd Phillips,"1917" - Sam Mendes, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" - Quenten Tarantino, "Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho

Best Odds: "1917" - Sam Mendes

Worst Odds: "Joker" - Todd Phillips

The directing category is once again dominated by men. Greta Gerwig was snubbed for her direction of "Little Women." Mendes is likely to win for the impeccable directing of "1917," but there's also a chance Bong Joon Ho could take the win for Parasite. He has the second best odds.