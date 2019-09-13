SAN DIEGO — Local billionaire Doug “Papa Doug” Manchester, known for his real estate genius and business savvy in San Diego, took a trip to the Bahamas recently to hand-deliver loads of supplies to the hurricane affected island.

“It was devastating, you can’t believe how devastating it was. The pictures do not do it justice,” said 77-years-old Manchester.

The San Diego philanthropist came on his own to help the damaged area and bring necessities by plane.

“[I] took 2,000 pounds of relief supplies in my airplane down there. There have been so many people who have stepped forward to make contributions,” he said.

Manchester was nominated as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and wears the pin. While dealing with the devastation, he saw so many hurting people the storm left with nothing.

“The four-year-old boy I picked up the other day, all he wanted was a hug. His mom and dad were washed away,” he said.

Manchester’s home in the Bahamas on New Providence Island, was not impacted, but he still is paying it forward for his neighbors.

“If you hit rock bottom which they have, you can use that as a foundation to build,” he said.

There is so much work ahead to rebuild the Bahamas, and Manchester, who has built some of the tallest hotels and offices buildings in San Diego, praised the U.S. government’s support in Dorian’s relief efforts.

“I’m so proud of our country for the response that the president has authorized, and the military has taken out,” Manchester said.

The public can donate to the Manchester Charitable Foundation.