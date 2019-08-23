SAN DIEGO — Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.

This week’s fugitive is:

Gabriel Raymond Valencia

DOB: 12/28/92 (26)

Description: Hispanic male

5’11” tall, 170 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why he is wanted:

San Diego CrimeStoppers/KFMB

Gabriel Raymond Valencia is a local fugitive with two outstanding felony warrants totaling $75,000 for auto theft and possession of metal knuckles. Additionally, Valencia has another two outstanding misdemeanor warrants totaling $10,000 for possession of narcotic controlled substance. Valencia has prior arrests for possession of narcotic controlled substance and vandalism. Valencia has an unknown tattoo on the right side of his neck and a tattoo of “Analiah” on the left side of his head. Valencia is known to frequent National City and Chula Vista.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.