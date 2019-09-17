SAN DIEGO — President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday in San Francisco before arriving in Los Angeles Tuesday evening while criticizing the state and its leaders.

The president is expected to arrive in San Diego Wednesday morning.

Trump will attend a fundraiser dinner in Beverly Hills on Tuesday at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer. On Wednesday, he is expected to attend a lunch fundraiser at the U.S. Grant Hotel in downtown San Diego.

The president’s visit to California is expected to raise over $15 million for the Trump Victory Fund, which jointly benefits both the Trump Campaign and the RNC, according to a GOP official.

His San Diego lunch fundraiser event is expected to raise nearly $4 million, thanks in part to the $100,000 per couple ticket which will include a photo opportunity with the president prior the lunch. The fundraiser did offer individual tickets starting at $1,000.

The president kicked off his California trip by criticizing the state’s homeless crisis saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force.

"We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening," Trump said aboard Air Force One. He said police officers on the beat are getting sick and that tenants want to move because of the homeless problem.

Last week, Trump sent a delegation of administration officials to the Los Angeles area to examine the local response to the homelessness crisis, something Trump has criticized as being the result of liberal political policies, particularly in so-called sanctuary cities. On Tuesday, he told reporters he was looking "very seriously" at creating some type of "individual task force" to address the homelessness issue.

In San Diego, demonstrators are expected to gather outside the U.S. Grant and fly a Baby Trump balloon at 9 a.m. outside of Horton Plaza.

The visit this week marks Trump's fourth visit to the state during his presidency. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is expected to follow Trump to California, one day behind the president, with visits to San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.