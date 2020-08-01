ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Are you looking for some roosters to adopt? San Diego Humane Society in Escondido is looking for new homes for 30 birds.

The roosters were abandoned overnight on Saturday, Dec. 28 at a feed store in Escondido. The owner left a note, explaining he could no longer take care of the animals. The birds were then brought to San Diego Humane Society.

The roosters, who are all healthy and social, are available for adoption at the Escondido Campus. If you are interested in adopting, please check with your city of residence to make sure you are allowed to have a rooster. Some city ordinances prohibit roosters.

The San Diego Humane Society urges pet owners who are unable to take care of their animals to bring them to SDHS rather than abandoning them. SDHS is an open admission shelter, meaning the society will never turn an animal away.

For more information, please visit sdhumane.org.