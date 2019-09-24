SAN DIEGO — Several beavers that have been causing issues at Camp Pendleton in North San Diego County are set to be removed from the Marine Corps base.

A company that specializes in these types of animal removals has received approval to live trap and transport eight to 14 beavers. Experts say the creatures come down the Santa Margarita River each year and end up flooding the rifle range at Camp Pendleton with their dam-building.

The company that traps the beavers will house them temporarily and the animals will have a health check performed by a veterinarian.

The entire beaver family will be transported to release sites with the first batch going to Tule River Reservation near Porterville, California.