SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Food, Wine and Brew Celebration invites you to party while helping San Diego Zoo Global save animals, plants, and habitats.

Guests can sample culinary delights and sip on beverages from more than 160 of the San Diego area’s finest restaurants, wineries and breweries, while strolling zoo grounds and meeting exotic animals close up.

The San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., after the zoo closes to the public.

In addition to sampling food, beer and wine, guests to the festive celebration also can enjoy live entertainment on multiple stages, dancing, a critter casino, special animal presentations throughout the evening and more. All this while helping to save endangered species in your own backyard, and around the globe.

Proceeds from San Diego Zoo Food, Wine & Brew Celebration help support endangered animals and their habitats worldwide through the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy.

As Ashley Jacobs explains from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, San Diego Zoo Global currently works on conservation projects locally and work with almost 400 partners in 45 countries to save more than 100 species. These projects include breeding and releasing California condors, the Pacific Pocket Mouse, and the Hawaiian ‘alalā; restoring palms in the Amazon; seed collection of rare and endangered native plants; and combating rhino and elephant poaching in Africa.

General admission is $125 per person and the fun begins at 7:30 p.m. For those guests looking for extra-special pampering, the VIP admission is “the ticket” at $225 per person. VIP guests enter at 6:30 p.m., are the first to sample the food and drink, have unlimited rides on the Skyfari, and have access to VIP lounges throughout the night.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 619-718-3000. Guests must be 21 years of age or older; no children or strollers are permitted.