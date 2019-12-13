SAN DIEGO — The Helen Woodward Animal Center Friday will welcome nearly two dozen homeless dogs that are being transported from central New Mexico.



The 22 dogs are being transported to San Diego County from the Valencia County Animal Shelter, where they were brought after being abandoned or were surrendered by their former owners. According to Helen Woodward officials, the Valencia County shelter is constantly overburdened, bringing in more than 100 homeless pets each week.



Helen Woodward officials are collecting the dogs in Peoria, Arizona, the furthest the Valencia County shelter could afford to transport them. Animals that remain at the Valencia County shelter for more than 72 hours are euthanized, according to Helen Woodward officials, leading the Rancho Santa Fe shelter to welcome the homeless dogs despite being at full capacity.



"The animal care technicians are desperate to get as many of those animals out of the shelter as possible," Helen Woodward Animal Center Operations Director Jennifer Shorey said. "They called to let us know that VIVA! NM Rural Animal Rescue had pooled together money to pay for a van transporter to get a group of the dogs as far as Peoria, hoping that we would meet them half-way."



Once in San Diego, animal care staff at the shelter will examine all 22 dogs and then transition them to an awaiting foster family for each. Eventually, the dogs will be cleared for adoption, according to the shelter.



Information on the shelter can be found at animalcenter.org.