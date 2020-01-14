SAN DIEGO — In the last week, San Diego Zoo Global says it's raised more than a $500,000 to help with the Australian wildlife relief efforts.

Staff members say this number includes the money raised through the attendance match on Sunday, on-site donations from members, staff and volunteers who came to the zoo and park to donate money in person and through online donations.

"We are tremendously grateful to all of the people who have reached out to support San Diego Zoo Global as it works to save species devastated by the wildfires in Australia," staff said on Monday.

So far, it's estimated that about a billion animals have died in the fires.

