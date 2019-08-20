SAN DIEGO — San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team received a call Saturday by the Department of Animals Services to respond to a dog in distress on the Three Sisters Falls hiking trail at 14850 Boulder Creek Road in Descanso.

Half a mile down the trail, the dog named Joey collapsed and started panting heavily, a sign of heatstroke.



The response team transported Joey to Animal Urgent Care in Escondido, where he was treated for heat exhaustion and separating pads. Luckily, Joey responded well to the treatment and was able to return home.

San Diego Humane Society is reminding pet owners to leave their animals at home when exercising on hot days. With another heat wave this week, it is crucial to remember that animals are sensitive to the conditions. Dogs are lower to the ground, absorbing heat from above and below. Their paws are also sensitive as the ground is often much hotter than the air.

Remember, animals should never be exercised heavily when temperatures rise above 70°. Always provide plenty of access to shade and fresh water. You can find more pet safety tips to beat the heat here.