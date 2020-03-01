SAN DIEGO — The new year is always a time to reflect on where you’ve been, where you’re headed and how to improve yourself. Consider protecting your pets as an area to improve in for this new year.

How can this be done when you feel you are already a good pet owner? See the seven resolutions below from San Diego County Animal Services. Perhaps, you’re halfway there already.

Seven pet owner resolutions for the New Year:

Make sure both your dog and cat are vaccinated against rabies .

. License your dog.

(Those first two are legally required for dogs.)

Register your dog and cat with Finding Rover, which can help you find them if they're lost.

Microchip your dogs, cats and rabbits. If they're already microchipped, make sure your information is current.

Get your dog and cat spayed or neutered.

Create a disaster plan for your pets.

for your pets. Give your pet attention. Play catch with your dog, toss a toy to your cat, and give any furry or feathered friend the appropriate interaction. And have fun!

Appointments aren’t necessary for microchips or rabies vaccinations. Stop by at either one of the County’s two shelter locations in Carlsbad or Bonita during normal business hours. They’re open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For general information about County Animal Services, visit www.sddac.com.